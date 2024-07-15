Cocaine, heroin among suspected drugs uncovered by MSP during traffic stop in Timonium

TIMONIUM, Md. — A Baltimore man was arrested after troopers uncovered multiple drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Timonium early Sunday morning.

Just before 3:30 am, a trooper stopped a Honda Accord traveling east on the inner loop of 695 before Green Spring Avenue for suspected driving under the influence.

According to police, multiple criminal indicators were found, leading investigators to conduct a K9 scan of the car.

The scan confirmed a positive alert, prompting troopers to search the vehicle.

Troopers found suspected cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, ecstasy, and heroin.

Maryland State Police

They arrested the driver, 31-year-old Dwayne Purdie Jr., following the conclusion of the search.

Purdie was processed at the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack before being take to the Baltimore County Detention Center.

He was later released.

Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing.