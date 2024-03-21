Watch Now
Coca-Cola named official beverage sponsor of the Orioles

Posted at 11:59 AM, Mar 21, 2024
BALTIMORE — Thirsty?

The Baltimore Orioles have announced a multiyear partnership designating Coca-Cola Consolidated as the official beverage partner of the Orioles and Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

"There's just something special about watching baseball with a Coca-Cola in your hand at Camden Yards, so we are thrilled to be part of creating memories alongside Orioles fans,” said Heather Hucks, Vice President of Consumer Connections at Coca-Cola Consolidated. “As Baltimore’s local bottler, we are excited to positively impact the Baltimore community.”

Coca-Cola Consolidated makes sells and distributes beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies to about 60 million customers. They currently have more than 725 teammates and serves more than 640 customers right here in Baltimore.

Coca-Coal Consolidated is also the official beverage provider for other MLB franchises, such as the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals.

