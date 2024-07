BALTIMORE — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 56-year-old man that fell overboard off a fishing boat near Deal Island, Maryland, Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing blue and orange waders and gray boots.

Around 8:30 a.m., officials received a report that someone fell overboard two miles west of Deal Island.

Multiple agencies are involved in the search.

Other boaters are asked to report any information to the Coast Guard command center at 410-576-2525.