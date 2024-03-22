Coast Guard investigating hoax distress calls coming from Baltimore area

BALTIMORE — The U.S. Coast Guard needs your help.

Since February 17, their command center has received 16 false calls over their VHF channel 16.

This channel is for distress calls only.

The hoax calls are coming from the Strawberry Point area in Baltimore. The calls consist of a person asking for help with no location or additional details.

USCG command center has received 16 false VHF distress calls since FEB 17. Contact CGIS tip line at (410) 576-2555 if you recognize the hoax caller's voice in this video. Calls coming from Baltimore area.

MEDIA RELEASE: https://t.co/ISKLrCWjTb pic.twitter.com/O0wLgbyiOB — USCG Mid-Atlantic (@uscgmidatlantic) March 21, 2024

The Coast Guard is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest and/or prosecution of the hoax caller.

Anyone who recognized the voice is asked to call the tip line at 410-576-2555.