Coast Guard investigating hoax distress calls coming from Baltimore area

U.S. Coast Guard
Posted at 11:40 AM, Mar 22, 2024
BALTIMORE — The U.S. Coast Guard needs your help.

Since February 17, their command center has received 16 false calls over their VHF channel 16.

This channel is for distress calls only.

The hoax calls are coming from the Strawberry Point area in Baltimore. The calls consist of a person asking for help with no location or additional details.

The Coast Guard is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest and/or prosecution of the hoax caller.

Anyone who recognized the voice is asked to call the tip line at 410-576-2555.

