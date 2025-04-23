Coalition Calls on Baltimore to Hold Hospitals and Universities Financially Accountable

Paying their fair share—that's the goal of the With Us for Us coalition.

It launched a campaign looking into Baltimore City's large tax-exempt nonprofits.

In 2016, 14 hospitals and universities signed a payment in lieu of taxes agreement, allowing them to make payments to the city instead of paying property taxes.

Now, the coalition is asking the Baltimore City Council to reconsider the current agreement.

"We've got these symphonies," says Cristina Duncan Evans, teacher chapter chair, Baltimore Teachers Union.

"We've got the hospitals, we've got the universities that draw people from all over the state of Maryland, all over the East Coast, and all over the world, but our tax system is broken because 20% of our property being non-exempt hurts our ability to provide high-quality city services to Baltimore residents," says Evans.

The current pilot agreement expires in 2026.

