Son of Mission BBQ co-founder identified as one of four Army soldiers killed in aircraft training exercise

BALTIMORE — Tributes are pouring after the U.S. Army identified four soldiers killed during a September 17 aircraft training exercise.

Among the dead is U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Andrew Kraus.

Although Kraus resided in Sanibel, Florida, the 39-year-old had deep roots in Maryland.

His father, Bill, co-founded Mission BBQ, a popular restaurant chain, that got its start right here in the Old Line State.

Kraus was part of the 4th Battalion 'Night Stalkers,' out of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR Airborne).

He was joined on board the mission by fellow Chief Warrant Officer Andrew Culley, 35 of Missouri, and Sergeants Donavon Scott, 24, and Jadalyn Good, 23, both from Washington State.

Colonel Stephen Smith said this about the four fallen soldiers

"[They] embodied the unwavering dedication, selflessness, and excellence that define the very spirit of the Army and Army Special Operations. Their sacrifice in service to our nation will forever be etched in our hearts and in the legacy of the Night Stalkers. These heroes were not only elite professionals but also cherished teammates, friends, and family members whose absence leaves an immeasurable void.”

Before joining the Army in 2017, Kraus was a member of the U. S. Marine Corps from 2008 to 2013.

He previously served as an Aeromedical Evacuation Pilot in Germany, where he performed real-world medical evacuation missions.

Karaus earned numerous awards throughout his military career, including the Meritorious Service Medal, and Army Commendation and Achievement Medals.

His tragic death has drawn reaction from Vice President JD Vance and Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

This is extremely sad. A great company and a great family. May Andrew and all of the soldiers killed rest in peace. https://t.co/h3qrLXnIXS — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 23, 2025

"Dawn and I are heartbroken to hear that Andrew Kraus, the son of Mission BBQ co-founder Bill Kraus, died alongside three other service members during a flight training," Moore said in a statement. "Mission BBQ began here in Maryland, rooting their values in service and community. Our entire state mourns alongside the Kraus family."