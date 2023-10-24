Cleanup underway for fuel spill in Baltimore's Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — Cleanup is underway for a fuel spill in Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

The Coast Guard was notified around 5am Monday of a red-dyed diesel type fuel in the Jones Falls Outlet.

A 500-foot rainbow colored reflection was reported as result, which commonly occurs following spills.

It's unclear how or where the spill originated.

The Coast Guard is also unsure of how much material ended up in the water.

About $40,000 in federal funding has already been made available towards cleanup efforts.

“The Coast Guard is thankful for the excellent coordination with our local and federal partners so we could quickly get on scene to efficiently start the pollution clean-up process,” said Petty Officer First Class Andrew Walters, a Marine Science Technician from Coast Guard Sector Maryland-NCR and the representative for the federal on-scene coordinator for this response. “Our priority is keeping the waterway and marine environment clean while ensuring the safety of the public.”

