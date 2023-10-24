Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cleanup underway for fuel spill in Baltimore's Inner Harbor

Inner Harbor Diesel Fuel
U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West/Released
Coast Guard pollution responders from Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region, in Maryland, recover red-dyed diesel fuel Oct. 23, 2023, in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, in the vicinity of Jones Falls Outlet. Coast Guard pollution responders deployed to the Inner Harbor to evaluate the incident and initiate clean-up and environmental impact mitigation. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West/Released)<br/>
Inner Harbor Diesel Fuel
Posted at 9:28 AM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 09:35:06-04

BALTIMORE — Cleanup is underway for a fuel spill in Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

The Coast Guard was notified around 5am Monday of a red-dyed diesel type fuel in the Jones Falls Outlet.

A 500-foot rainbow colored reflection was reported as result, which commonly occurs following spills.

It's unclear how or where the spill originated.

The Coast Guard is also unsure of how much material ended up in the water.

About $40,000 in federal funding has already been made available towards cleanup efforts.

“The Coast Guard is thankful for the excellent coordination with our local and federal partners so we could quickly get on scene to efficiently start the pollution clean-up process,” said Petty Officer First Class Andrew Walters, a Marine Science Technician from Coast Guard Sector Maryland-NCR and the representative for the federal on-scene coordinator for this response. “Our priority is keeping the waterway and marine environment clean while ensuring the safety of the public.”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices