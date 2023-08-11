Clean-up continues in Carroll County after powerful storms

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — For three days, neighbors Garvin Mahla and Victor Carwackie went without electricity after powerful storms brought down dozens of trees in their neighborhood near Manchester.

Mahla ended up with one tree on his house and another on his car.

"It was horrible, it was like a freight train coming through. Me and the dog we went downstairs and we rode it out," said Mahla.

Electrical crews were still working on the power lines just outside the development when we were there.

The power came on late last night but three days without it was tough.

"It was horrible, I had to go up to my daughter's house to get a shower and if you look here that's the food from my freezer and my refrigerator because without the power for 72 hours you have to get rid of it," said Mahla.

Just across the street, Carwackie had to put a tarp on his roof after the wind blew shingles off.

There's also plenty tree limbs still in his yard.

"All summer they've been talking about rain, 80 percent, 60 percent, 80 percent. It doesn't rain a drop, it goes right around us so this one I was like 'ehhhh same thing again'. After it started, I knew it was going to be different and it was the was the worst one since I've lived here," said Carwackie.

The neighbors are thankful no one in the area was hurt and the community came together to help each other clean up.

"Right after the storm, it was still raining, still lightning, still thunder, people were out here with chainsaws asking people if they needed help, we went around and cleared driveways for people so they can get in and out. We went up to the main road up here at Deep Run Road we were clearing some of that out. It was just unbelievable," said Carwackie.

Now the power is back on and the neighbors are in the process of getting things cleared out.