'Clean slate policy' would make expunging records automatic

BALTIMORE — We've told you about Maryland's push to make clearing a criminal record easier.

Even governor Wes Moore's pardoning of 175,000 cannabis convictions.

Now policy analysts are calling for a clean slate policy in Maryland.

"What clean slate is is takes that petition based process and just automates it and does many of these non-violent offenses, misdemeanors," said Robert Melvin, Senior Manager of Government Affairs, Northeast Region at R Street Institute.

Currently the only charges that are automatically expunged are minor cannabis related charges.

Clean slate would expand it to more non violent charges.

"In order to go and do this petition based sealing process, an individual has to obtain legal representation, participate in any relevant judicial hearings and pay whatever relevant costs related to having their records expunged," said Melvin.

Most of Maryland's neighbors, Virginia, Delaware and Pennsylvania already have the policy, West Virginia doesn't.

With criminal records creating barriers to employment, proponents of the policy argue it will also contribute to lowering crime.

"When individuals don't have sufficient earnings, they're more likely to experience homelessness, food insecurity, substance use and abuse and increased reliance on crime which ultimately fuels this cycle of arrest, release and repeat," said Melvin.

Opponents of this type of legislation in other states can argue it's too complicated but Melvin says that's not the case.

Similar laws have been considered in Maryland before but haven't made it across the finish line.

Lawmakers are in the process of pre-filing bills for the 2025 session and we could see a clean slate policy introduced.