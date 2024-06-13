Classic Delight recalls sandwiches due to potential bacteria exposure

BALTIMORE — Classic Delight LLC is voluntarily recalling a limited number of individually wrapped sandwiches due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

This bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and other with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever and severe headaches, it can still cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Products subject to the recall were shipped to distributors in Arkansas, California, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The items were produced between May 11, 2023 and June 6, 2024.

The following items were affected:



7060 Classic Delight Twin Chili Cheese Dog 514713 Wakefield Charbroiled Cheeseburger 311 Classic Delight Turkey Ham and Cheese Sub 551697 Wakefield Ham Cheddar Pretzel Croissant 314 Classic Delight Turkey Cheese Sub 648899 Wakefield Chorizo Egg Ciabatta 6731 Classic Delight Turkey Cheese Round 806604 Wakefield Ham Egg Cheese Muffin 6757 Classic Delight Twin Breaded Chicken Sliders 806612 Wakefield Ham Egg Cheese Croissant 7626 Classic Delight Breaded Chicken Waffle 806620 Wakefield Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel 73131 Nutrisystem Turkey Sausage and Egg Muffin 806638 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit 176586 Wakefield Pretzel Bacon Angus Cheeseburger 806646 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Muffin 176594 Wakefield Southern Chicken Biscuit 806653 Wakefield Bacon Cheeseburger 195263 Wakefield Spicy Hawaiian Sliders 806661 Wakefield Blazin Chicken 514711 Wakefield Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel 806679 Wakefield Charbroiled Cheeseburger 514712 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit 806687 Wakefield Chicken and Cheese 942821 Wakefield Sausage Egg Pancake

The production of these products has been suspended while the FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions due to these products.

Anyone with questions can contact the Consumer Hotline via email here info@classicdelight.com