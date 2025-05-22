Classes resume at Emmitsburg National Fire Academy after pushback on Trump Admin

EMMITSBURG, Md. — Classes at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg are resuming.

This comes after pushback from Senator Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Representative April McClain Delaney on the Trump Administration’s decision to cancel classes.

In March, a letter with over 60 of their colleagues was sent demanding answers from the Administration on why they decided to cancel trainings.

The campus is used by firefighters, EMS responders, and other first responders for federally funded free training programs.

The academy opened in 1973 to push back against a growing number of fatal fires nationwide.

Classes were canceled back in March as part of ongoing funding freezes and cuts.

The agency said it's in the “process of evaluating agency programs and spending to ensure alignment with Administration priorities,” according to a notice sent to instructors, students and fire departments.

“The National Fire Academy, based in Emmitsburg, provides critical training to first responders across the country – ensuring our firefighters have the tools they need to save lives. The Trump Administration’s decision to abruptly cancel these classes made no sense – and what’s more, it risked significant harm to our communities and those who protect them. While the good work done by the men and women National Fire Academy never should have been halted, I’m glad to see the Administration has heeded our calls to lift this senseless ban,” said Senator Van Hollen.

