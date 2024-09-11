Clarksburg teen accused of shooting at 15-year-old exiting school bus

GERMANTOWN, Md. — A Clarksburg teen is in police custody following a shooting in Germantown back in March 2024.

Police say the teen, a 16-year-old, arrived in the 19300 block of Archdale Road in a stolen Hyundai when a 15-year-old was exiting a school bus.

He allegedly got out of the car, chased after the 15-year-old, pulled out a gun, and shot at him.

The 15-year-old was not injured, and the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

On September 6, police arrested the 16-year-old and recovered a loaded handgun that he tossed before the arrest.

Police say the handgun was reported stolen out of Clinton, Maryland.

The teen is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a violent felony, and theft-related charges.

He was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being charged as an adult.