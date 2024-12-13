"Clamoring for answers": Former Gov. Larry Hogan blasts government after spotting drones flying above home

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. — It's a phenomenon grasping the nation, unidentified drones hovering high in the sky, leaving residents in fear.

Some have questioned whether the drones pose a national security risk.

The FBI and Pentagon haven't provided much information to counter various theories of who sent the drones, and from where.

So far the U.S. government claims there's no evidence indicating a foreign adversary is responsible.

Officials also state there's no immediate safety threat, suggesting the drones could be legally manned aircraft.

Drones have been spotted on dozens of occasions since November, a majority of them in New Jersey, including near President Elect Donald Trump's Bedminster Golf Course.

Now a prominent Marylander says the drones have reached our backyard.

On Thursday night former Governor Larry Hogan said he personally witnessed several drones flying above his home in Davidsonville.

Hogan shot video of the encounter, as proof, posting it to his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Last night, beginning at around 9:45 pm, I personally witnessed (and videoed) what appeared to be dozens of large drones in the sky above my residence in Davidsonville, Maryland (25 miles from our nation’s capital). I observed the activity for approximately 45 minutes.



Like… pic.twitter.com/Ipx8ctLmhs — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) December 13, 2024

"Like many who have observed these drones, I do not know if this increasing activity over our skies is a threat to public safety or national security. But the public is growing increasingly concerned and frustrated with the complete lack of transparency and the dismissive attitude of the federal government," Hogan wrote on X Friday.

The former Governor, like many, criticized the federal government's response to what seems to be a growing issue.

"The government has the ability to track these from their point of origin but has mounted a negligent response. People are rightfully clamoring for answers, but aren’t getting any. We are being told that neither the White House, the military, the FBI, or Homeland Security have any idea what they are, where they came from, or who has launched or is controlling them–and that they pose no threat. That response is entirely unacceptable. I join with the growing bipartisan chorus of leaders demanding that the federal government immediately address this issue. The American people deserve answers and action now," Hogan continued.

