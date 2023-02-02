Civil rights groups unite to address the murder of Tyre Nichols

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Civil rights groups and leaders joined forces to call for change outside of the Supreme Court of Maryland in Annapolis on Thursday.

The main topic, the brutal murder of Tyre Nichols by 5 Memphis police officers.

"Police officers have been trained through the nose. But Mr. Nichols is still dead. Some of them have been disciplined, and had disciplinary paperwork placed in their files. But Mr. Nichols is still dead. They've received mental health services. But Mr. Nichols is still dead," said Reverend Rick Nelson Jones, President of the Anne Arundel County NAACP.

The addressed the issue in many different ways.

The United Black Clergy led prayers, while groups like the Legislative Black Caucus and the NAACP championed reform bills such as "The George Floyd Justice and Policing Act."

Annapolis' Chief of Police Ed Jackson also talked about what Annapolis has successfully done to prevent police violence, such as increasing their vetting and training, and a re-entry program for convicts when they're released.