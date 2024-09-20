Civic Works' workforce development programs help people look to the future

BALTIMORE — Looking for change, and a chance. That’s what people get when they enroll in Civic Works’ workforce development programs.

“I needed a change, and I was just looking for opportunity,” says Camron West.

West, 28, of Baltimore, didn’t want to talk on air about what all he’s been through. Instead, he prefers to focus on his future, which is much brighter now, thanks to the Civic Works’ Center for Sustainable Careers.

“I’m looking for a good company with benefits that will help me long term with my family, provide for my family,” he says. “That will be beneficial toward me in the long term. A career that’s consistent, that I can grow in and be the best me.”

West is one of 22 new graduates of their workforce development program. He spoke at the graduation Friday. West’s family came for the celebration, including one of his two boys. Five-year-old Chase ran up to him with a hug just as we were talking about family.

“They definitely proud of me. Definitely,” he says.

Students like West and Shontae Neal received construction safety certifications in Civic Works’ utility infrastructure program. Neal, a mom of one, was unemployed when she entered the 10-week program. Now, she says she’s ready to work and made her best pitch for a job.

“I’m a very hard worker,” Neal says. “I’m dedicated. I’m very motivated. I learn fast. I pick up the pace fast. And you will not regret hiring me.”

Civic Works also has a roofing and solar training program. Over a thousand people have graduated from their programs, and graduates are provided continued support from Civic Works once they find jobs.