City's guaranteed-income program gets national recognition

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is being praised for using federal COVID funding to create a guaranteed-income program for young families, among other actions.

The city scored high on a new assessment of how cities used the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The study was done by Results for America and Mathematica; Results for America is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that analyzes government policies.

The report mentioned the guaranteed-income pilot program, which is giving certain residents $1,000 a month for two years. It also recognized the city's analysis of programs that use the pandemic funds; the University of Baltimore and Morgan State University are doing the analysis.

Those two programs were cited among 110 projects nationwide as ones that should be emulated by other jurisdictions.

The report gave Baltimore City a 9 out of 10 for the city's 2022 report on its pandemic recovery. Only 8 cities got that high of a score, according to a press release from the Mayor's office.