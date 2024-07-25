City Union of Baltimore frustrated with working conditions at city agencies

BALTIMORE — When City Union of Baltimore President Antoinette Ryan-Johnson saw the inspector general report outlining unsafe work conditions at Department of Public Works sites, it wasn't anything she hadn't seen before but it did bring up a familiar feeling.

"Frustration, because these are the same sentiments and the same issues that we have been presenting to management over the last, I don't even know how many years," said Ryan-Johnson.

Ryan-Johnson says DPW isn't the only city agency union members work at that has issues.

"With issues with plumbing, with urine leaking out of ceilings, which was addressed immediately I will say that," said Ryan-Johnson. "Work sites where the windows are broken and employees are putting cardboard over the windows during the winter time to keep the elements out, holes in floors, we've seen a gamut of electrical issues, it just ranges."

She says a lot of these issues relate to Baltimore's aged buildings.

Something that can't be fixed quickly.

"There isn't anything we can do to rehab the buildings, HVAC systems, things like that but we have to look at what our employees and how our employees and how our members are working," said Ryan-Johnson.

When we spoke with employees about the issues at work sites they said union reps aren't always responsive to the issues.

"Yeah we feel helpless, people tell you that if you call the union, the union tell you they don't work for us," said DPW employee Stancil McNair. "The union tells you they don't work for us so it's not just an administration problem it's the union too," added McNair.

"I always tell people, if you're not getting or if there is not a union rep in your work site call this office, call this office and we will work because every work site does not have a shop steward," said Ryan-Johnson.

DPW spoke about the issues outlined in multiple inspector general reports.

"The inspector general's report is concerning for all of us at DPW and Baltimore City. We understand our employees are the hardest working employees in the region. We want to do everything we can to make sure they're working in good and safe environments," said Deputy Director Richard Luna from the Department of Public Works.

The city is investing $20 million into new facilities for the department.