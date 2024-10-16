City terminates contract with Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott announced the city will be cutting ties with the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA).

“Ending the city’s contractual relationship with BOPA is not a decision taken lightly. We are taking this step after deep and careful consideration following several years of turmoil within the organization. Ending this contract will be an intricate process that will require cooperation between both BOPA leadership and staff and the city, which will be done through the transition team established at today’s board meeting," the mayor said.

BOPA will execute the two remaining events on their contract and once those are done, they will receive full payment for those services.

The last scheduled event is the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade according to the letter.

The termination of this agreement is effective as of January 20, 2025.

In the letter, Scott says "financial difficulties" have led to this outcome.

"The financial instability has raised serious concerns about BOPA's ability to continue fulfilling its obligations to the city and its arts community," the letter says.

This news comes after BOPA was asking for the city to supplement its funding. The group had concerns about pulling off Artscape just a month ago.

BOPA CEO Rachel Graham said they didn't have a true understanding of the cost of Artscape until a few weeks earlier - but, "even if we had fully covered the cost of Artscape, we would still be at a deficit."

RELATED: Baltimore Office of Promotion & Arts continues to face major financial issues

The deficit in 2019 was at $1.1 million.