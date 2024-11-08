City, state leaders break ground on new affordable housing for seniors

BALTIMORE — Having a decent place to live that's affordable is important to all of us... Especially for our seniors.

"We still matter. We still matter. We still matter."

Deborah Meadows' inspiring words ring out loud and clear. She’s the manager of Park Heights Place, an apartment building for low-income seniors in Park Heights. And for the past 26 years, she’s been looking out for seniors who need safe and decent housing.

“They didn’t retire off of income that would give them the affordability that they would have liked,” Meadows says.

Meadows is acutely aware of the need for more quality, affordable housing for Baltimore’s aging population. She spoke at a celebration Thursday for new senior apartments in the Irvington neighborhood in West Baltimore, and the start of a $15 million-dollar renovation at Park Heights Place.

“The needs are being met,” Meadows says. “Seniors are excited. We have been informed year after year, it’s coming. But now, we have something to be excited about because it’s here.”

Greens at Irvington Mews II will offer 59 new units for low- and moderate-income seniors.

Along with a renovated Park Heights Place, both apartment communities will give older people a chance to stay in their own neighborhood a little longer.

“To be able to know that Baltimore City has its own entity and it doesn’t have to be in Baltimore County,” Meadows says.

Something these seniors never thought they would have or afford. And now, they'll have it.