City schools put a grade on it: a one-year contract extension for CEO Dr. Santelises

Baltimore City Public Schools has stamped a second one-year contract extension for CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises.

The extension will begin on July 1, 2025, and end on June 30, 2026.

Dr. Santelises is the longest-serving CEO in Baltimore City Schools in over 30 years.

Her tenure eclipses former superintendent, Dr. Alice G. Pinderhughes, who served from 1981 to 1988.

This extension comes on the heels of growth in literacy and math scores, which, according to Baltimore City Schools, are leading the way in Maryland overall for public education.

In addition, the CEO has oversaw an increasing graduation rate, improved kindergarten readiness for students who participate in city schools programs, a stabilized budget, investments in school buildings, and increased initiative regarding fine arts and wholeness programs.

The gold stars don't stop there. Dr. Santelises is a two-time finalist for the Council of the Great City Schools’ Urban Educator of the Year.

It's regarded as the highest honor for superintendents in the U.S.

She was first honored in 2020 and for a second time in October 2024. Furthermore, she was a 2023 honoree as one of Maryland’s Most Admired CEOs by The Daily Record.

“My desire, focus, and drive remain to ensure every Baltimore City student graduates prepared for higher education and a family-sustaining career,” says Dr. Santelises.

“Much has been accomplished during the last eight years, but more successes are ahead. I am pleased that the board shares my desire to see that work through. All along, I have been focused on doing what is right for children and families.”