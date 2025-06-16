City schools are dishing out free breakfast and lunch this summer thanks to the USDA

Baltimore City Schools is bringing free meals to children in Charm City. It's a part of the 2025 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

The SFSP will be powered by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by the Maryland State Department of Education.

The service will provide free breakfast as well as lunch for students under the age of 18 at participating schools regardless of student enrollment.

Dates and meal times may vary from school to school.

The program starts on Monday, June 16th, 2025, and ends on August 22nd, 2025. Be aware schools will be closed on June 19, June 27, July 4, July 11, July 18, and July 25.

The updated information for all meal sites—including schools and non-school sites—can be found at www.mdsummermeals.org. [contactmonkey.com]

Site information is updated regularly, so families are encouraged to check this website—and to check directly with schools—for dates and times of operation.

Summer Food Service Program menus can be found on www.baltimorecityschools.org/meals [contactmonkey.com].