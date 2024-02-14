Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

City Schools announces Q2 attendance challenge winner

Baltimore City Public Schools (City Schools) is pleased to announce that Excel Academy at Francis M. Wood High School is the 2023-24 Quarter 2 winner of Mayor Brandon M. Scott's Attendance Challenge. City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises will join Mayor Scott as he presents the prestigious Attendance Challenge Trophy to the staff and students. This recognition is for the outstanding achievement of Excel Academy students, who demonstrated a double-digit percentage improvement in quarterly attendance from SY 22-23 TO SY 23-24. This exceptional achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the faculty, staff, students, and the broader community in supporting a culture of learning and engagement. Excel’s commitment to providing a nurturing and supportive environment as an Alternative Options Program for its students has resulted in a tangible and substantial improvement in attendance, reflecting a deep-rooted commitment to student welfare and academic achievement. In recognition of this milestone, Excel Academy will be hosting a press conference to share insights into its successful strategies and celebrate the collective efforts that have led to this remarkable accomplishment.
Posted at 5:59 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 18:11:45-05

BALTIMORE — You can win an award just for showing up, as long as you keep showing up.

Excel Academy at Francis M. Wood High School won the Mayor's Attendance Challenge on Wednesday.

The challenge promotes daily attendance at Baltimore City Schools and rewards schools that have increased their attendance over the last school year.

Excel Academy improved by over 16%.

"I thank you for showing up for these students every day," said principal Gina Young. "I thank you for buying lunch when they need lunch, I thank you for buying them Ubers when they need Ubers to come to school, I thank you for just sitting and listening to them talk. I thank you for sometimes holding a baby while they go take a test. Not every school does that."

This marks the third winner of the challenge, with Bluford Drew Stem Academy and Booker T. Washington Middle School both winning earlier this year.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices