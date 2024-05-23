City School remembers students lost to gun violence this school year

Eleven students of Baltimore City Public Schools have died by gun violence since last May.

K'Mauri Ebanks, 19

Kayshawn Campbell Roundheart, 18

Bryson Hudson, 16

Todd Cornish, 19

Rasheed Maxwell, Jr., 16

Khaleel Jones, 16

Kaymel Little, 14

Ivan Carlos Oseguera-Funez, 17

David Hamilton, 17

Noah Gibson, 16

Cormar Askins, 16

"While I am thankful for the trending down," said Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Brookins Santelises, noting that last year they were remembering 18, "It is still eleven lives."

"It is still eleven too many," echoed Mayor Brandon Scott.

WMAR-2 News/Erick Ferris The name of each student lost to gun violence is shown, as they are read.

"We will never know what great things they might have accomplished," Santelises added.

The Mayor also said that the City would do everything in its power to reduce youth violence until the event doesn't need to be held.

After reading the names of the eleven students lost, the people gathered held a moment of silence in remembrance, and then another student performed a piece in their honor.

WMAR-2 News/Erick Ferris A student performs a spoken word piece to music in memory of her fellow 11 students who were lost to gun violence.

Afterward, an acapella group Connections from a community school performed a rendition of "Take My Hand, Precious Lord."