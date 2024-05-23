Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

City School remembers students lost to gun violence this school year

Posted: 1:25 PM, May 23, 2024
Updated: 2024-05-23 13:25:23-04
Baltimore City Schools Peace and Remembrance Ceremony
WMAR-2 News/Erick Ferris
A bell was rung after the name of each student, lost to gun violence this year, was read. May 23, 2024.
Baltimore City Schools Peace and Remembrance Ceremony

Eleven students of Baltimore City Public Schools have died by gun violence since last May.

K'Mauri Ebanks, 19

Kayshawn Campbell Roundheart, 18

Bryson Hudson, 16

Todd Cornish, 19

Rasheed Maxwell, Jr., 16

Khaleel Jones, 16

Kaymel Little, 14

Ivan Carlos Oseguera-Funez, 17

David Hamilton, 17

Noah Gibson, 16

Cormar Askins, 16

"While I am thankful for the trending down," said Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Brookins Santelises, noting that last year they were remembering 18, "It is still eleven lives."

"It is still eleven too many," echoed Mayor Brandon Scott.

Screenshot 2024-05-23 124140.png
The name of each student lost to gun violence is shown, as they are read.

"We will never know what great things they might have accomplished," Santelises added.

The Mayor also said that the City would do everything in its power to reduce youth violence until the event doesn't need to be held.

After reading the names of the eleven students lost, the people gathered held a moment of silence in remembrance, and then another student performed a piece in their honor.

Baltimore City Public Schools Peace and Remembrance Ceremony
A student performs a spoken word piece to music in memory of her fellow 11 students who were lost to gun violence.

Afterward, an acapella group Connections from a community school performed a rendition of "Take My Hand, Precious Lord."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.