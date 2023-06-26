City Sand returns after a 10-year hiatus

BALTIMORE — A cool competition took place at the Inner Harbor. City Sand returned after a 10-year break.

It's an annual sand sculpture competition that began in 1989 at Harborplace.

Each team had its own shovels, tools, and buckets. Water and sand were all the contestants could use to create their masterpieces.

"This sand sculpting competition is an opportunity for design firms throughout Baltimore to participate in re-imagining Harborplace, which is the theme this time," said judge Lauren Hill. "So they're sort of competing against each other about their different ideas for the future of Harborplace."

The winning team received the coveted "Golden Shovel Award."

The public also got to vote for their favorite with a "People's Choice" winner.