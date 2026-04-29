City residents report bigger improvement in neighborhood crime than County residents

A new poll shows that Baltimore City residents feel a bigger improvement in public safety in their neighborhoods than Baltimore County residents.

According to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County's Institute of Politics poll released this morning, 27% of Baltimore City residents say there is less crime than last year, with only 15% of Baltimore County residents saying the same.

However, 42% of Baltimore City residents still feel unsafe walking around their neighborhood after dark, as compared to 29% of Baltimore County residents.

The poll also found that Baltimore City residents have more confidence in the Key Bridge being rebuilt by 2030 than Baltimore County residents.

Baltimore City residents were also asked what could be done to improve the Inner Harbor.

23% of those asked said improving public safety, another 21% said they didn't know, and 16% said to expand business development, retail, and dining.