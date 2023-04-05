Watch Now
City parks events include MLB event at Bring on Spring festival

Posted at 11:13 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 11:13:34-04

BALTIMORE — With the weather cooperating for spring break this week, Baltimore City Recreation and Parks has plenty of options to get active, including a baseball and softball event.

"We will have our Bring on Spring event Saturday, April 8 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Carroll Park," said Nicole Green, deputy director of administration for BCRP. "This year BCRP is partnering with Major League Baseball's Pitch Hit & Run to offer children ages 7 to 14 a chance to showcase their baseball and softball skills, while earning an opportunity to attend and compete at the World Series."

This will only be the second year for the Bring on Spring festival; last year's inaugural event was largely rained out, said Green.

There are more events throughout the week, including a Spring Break Camp at various locations throughout the city.

For more information, check out BCRP's website here.

