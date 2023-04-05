City parks events include MLB event at Bring on Spring festival

BALTIMORE — With the weather cooperating for spring break this week, Baltimore City Recreation and Parks has plenty of options to get active, including a baseball and softball event.

"We will have our Bring on Spring event Saturday, April 8 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Carroll Park," said Nicole Green, deputy director of administration for BCRP. "This year BCRP is partnering with Major League Baseball's Pitch Hit & Run to offer children ages 7 to 14 a chance to showcase their baseball and softball skills, while earning an opportunity to attend and compete at the World Series."

Bring on Spring festival is almost here! Here’s a few moments from last year’s festival🌷



This year, we’ve teamed up with @MLB Pitch, Hit, & Run to allow young people (ages 7-14) to showcase their baseball & softball skills!



Click below to RSVP today ☝️https://t.co/SDqVE0AeIk pic.twitter.com/Pu8oKuPteV — Baltimore Rec & Parks (@RecNParks) March 20, 2023

This will only be the second year for the Bring on Spring festival; last year's inaugural event was largely rained out, said Green.

There are more events throughout the week, including a Spring Break Camp at various locations throughout the city.

For more information, check out BCRP's website here.