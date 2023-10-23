City officials unveil new name of Baltimore City Health Department HQ

BALTIMORE — Dr. Maxie T. Collier spent most of his life keeping Baltimore healthy.

On Monday the city made sure everyone knows his name.

The Department of Health headquarters is now the Dr. Maxie T. Collier Building.

In 1987, Dr. Collier became the city's first Black Health Commissioner.

He dedicated his life to pioneering mental health and psychiatry in Black communities before passing away suddenly in 1994.

His wife says Maxie would have never expected this honor.

"He wasn't about to trying to get credit for things he did. Which is really ironic because his being credited today," said Katherine Collier.

Collier also served as Chief of Psychiatry for Johns Hopkins.

He started many city health programs and created the Office of Minority Health.