City officials break ground on new ARPA-funded playground

Posted at 6:13 PM, Sep 25, 2023
BALTIMORE, Md. — A new place for kids to have some fun.

A playground is being demolished to make way for a new one.

The Indiana Avenue playground is being built with money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

"In the City of Baltimore, we have more than 135 playgrounds and we're thrilled to have more than 20 playgrounds that are coming online during the next 12 to 18 months," said Ed Wheeling , Deputy Director of Recreation and Parks.

The playground is located in the 2800 block of Indiana Avenue in the Westport community.

