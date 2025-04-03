City of Baltimore sues DraftKings and FanDuel

Baltimore City is suing DraftKings and FanDuel.

Attorneys representing the City allege the sports betting books engage "in deceptive and unfair practices by targeting and exploiting vulnerable gamblers in violation of Baltimore's Consumer Protection Ordinance."

Dicello Levitt is partnering with the City Law Department to handle the case.

The complaint filed Thursday accuses DraftKings and FanDuel of "cheating, hoping to hook, and then ultimately exploit, as many users as possible."

"These companies are engaging in shady practices," said Mayor Brandon Scott. "And the people of our city are literally paying the price."

Scott added the companies "have specifically targeted" vulnerable residents.

"DraftKings and FanDuel put corporate greed ahead of the well-being of Baltimoreans, getting users hooked to their gambling platforms and then leveraging troves of data to identify, target, and exploit the most vulnerable among them," said Baltimore City Solicitor, Ebony Thompson.

The lawsuit specifically targets the companies "bonus bet" promotions that attract new users to their platforms.

In a 51-page filing, the City claims the companies know their practices, incentives, and programs can lead to destructive behavior, yet accuses them of failing to help those who've become addicted.

The City is asking a court to impose statutory penalties, and order the companies to "cease the targeting and exploitation of disordered gamblers."

You can read the full court filing here: