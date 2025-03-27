City of Annapolis holds ribbon cutting to introduce two new 100% electric buses

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Mayor Gavin Buckley, along with members of the Annapolis City Council, and Department of Transportation director Markus Moore, held a ribbon cutting Thursday to introduce two new battery-electric buses.

The BYD 22-passenger buses will replace two aging diesel-powered vehicles that have "surpassed their useful lifespan."

Officials say the acquiring the buses is part of Mayor Buckley's 100% electric mobility plan, which was approved by the Annapolis City Council in 2022.

The funds, which totals to about $1.53 million, come from the Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland Transit Administration, Federal Transit Administration, Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis.

City of Annapolis Alderwoman Karma O'Neill, chair of the City's Transportation Committee, offers remarks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for two new all-electric e-buses.



“These electric buses represent a significant step toward creating a greener Annapolis,” said Mayor Buckley, who has been a vocal advocate for working to reduce the City’s carbon footprint. “By replacing diesel buses with clean energy alternatives, we’re improving air quality, reducing noise pollution, and leading by example in our efforts to live more sustainably.”

You can learn more about Annapolis' green initiatives here.