City leaders not worried about Artscape being planned during stacked weekend

Artscape's post-pandemic return is a little over five weeks away.

But there are several concerns over how functional the event will be.

In July, MICA, the Lyric, the BSO, and the University of Baltimore sent an open letter to the city expressing concerns over festival planning.

On Tuesday the Baltimore City Council Ways and Means Committee discussed those concerns and said everything is coming together.

"We've made so much progress in the last eight weeks. It's going to be a wonderful, wonderful weekend, it's going to be the cultural hub of the arts. I know it's going to be a busy weekend. But that's what real cities do. We can throw world class events with multiple things going on," said Todd Yuhanick, interim CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts.

That busy weekend.....is a very busy one for Baltimore.

The festival starts September 22 and runs through the 24.

350,000 people are expected to come downtown for Artscape.

MICA's Parent's Weekend is also at the same time.

It's also the BSO Gala, and the University of Baltimore is in session.

There are several big crowd events as well. That Friday night, The Jonas Brothers perform at CFG Bank Arena. That show is already sold out.

Saturday and Sunday, tens of thousands of pickle fans will be downtown for the Big Dill, which organizers say is the number one pickle party in the world.

That's going on at Power Plant Live! at the Inner Harbor.

And Sunday, the Ravens take on the Indianapolis Colts. That game is at 1:00pm.

City leaders say they're ready for all of this and that more detailed plans for Artscape crowds will come out in the coming weeks.