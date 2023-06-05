City leaders kick off summer at Druid Hill Park Pool

BALTIMORE — A fun way to cool off as the weather heats up.

On Sunday, city leaders, along with Rec and Parks, kicked off the summer pool season with the annual Big Splash event.

The event took place at the newly-renovated Druid Hill Park Pool.

"​We know how hot it's going to get this summer. We're going to continue to invest in our pools. We're going to continue to have these spaces like the great Druid Hill Park Pool be renovating some pools Ambrose Kennedy and then Patterson Park Pool to make then 21st century facilities as well."

Swimming will be free on a first come first served basis.

Park pools will be open only on weekends until June 15. After that, they will be open seven days a week. Neighborhood polls will be open six days a week.