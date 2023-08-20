City leaders hold annual Back-to-School Rally

The first day of school is right around the corner and city leaders are doing what they can to help get students ready for it.

On Saturday Mayor Brandon Scott and other city leaders hosted their annual back to school rally to help students bring in the new school year.

In collaboration with the Mayor's Office of Children and Family Success, the rally drew in a huge crowd to celebrate education.

“Our annual Back-to-School Rally is a symbol of our City’s commitment to providing our students everything they need to be successful heading into a new school year,” said Mayor Scott. “Over the past few years, we’ve made historic investments in City Schools, but our support isn’t just limited to the classroom. This event is not only about preparing students for the academic year ahead, but also about fostering a sense of unity and community that will help our young people thrive.”

Along with free school supplies, the event included information booths, workshops, and health and wellness activities.

"The Mayor’s Office of Children and Family success is always looking for ways to provide resources and opportunities for children and families in the City of Baltimore," said Executive Director of the Mayor's Office of Children and Family Success Dr. Debra Y. Brooks. "The Mayor’s Back to School Kick-Off is not only a fun event for the whole family but an opportunity to ensure families are connected with the many services the City provides. From elder services to mental health information, there is something for everyone. We are proud to support our future leaders and their families to help them #BmoreReadyForSchool."