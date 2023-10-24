Watch Now
City leaders attend grand opening of latest housing development in Baltimore

Posted at 6:37 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 18:38:53-04

BALTIMORE — You could live within walking distance of your grocery store, gym, and bank.

Baltimore's newest apartment complex, The Lofts, are now open at Yard 56 right across from Hopkins Bayview on Eastern Avenue.

"Its never easy to establish a new market but we had a lot of things going for us here. We're across the street from one of Baltimore's top healthcare institutions, we've got easy access to 95 and 895. Its part of a vibrant mixed-use community that's already an economic hub right at their doorstep," said Josh Neiman, Vice President of MCB Real Estate, LLC.

Yard 56 is already home to restaurants like Chipotle and Panda Express, as well as Streets Market Grocery Store and an LA Fitness.

