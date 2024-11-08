City leaders assure residents that Baltimore will be prepared for winter weather

BALTIMORE — It may have been around 70 degrees today, but eventually, winter will get here.

When it does, Baltimore City leaders say they'll be ready for it.

"Our snow team is thoroughly prepared for the winter ahead, and we are ready to perform a successful program that requires more than just the plows that you see out on the streets," said Corren Johnson, director of the Department of Transportation.

That program includes more than 300 people per shift, space for 15,000 tons of salt, and 36,000 gallons of brine.

But Mayor Brandon Scott says half the battle is getting the city's snow team ready.

The other half, making sure the people of Baltimore are prepared as well.

"I encourage all residents to act now and assemble emergency supply kits for both their homes and their vehicles," Mayor Scott said, "and as weather and roadway conditions can change quickly, consider sighing up for emergency alerts and notifications, which can help you and your loved ones be safe during a storm and inclement weather."