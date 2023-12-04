City launches BMORE Alert registration campaign

The City's Office of Emergency Management wants Baltimore residents to register for mass notification alerts.
The BMORE Alert, provided through Everbridge, will send out alerts in the event of an emergency, critical events, hazardous incidents and recovery efforts.
The new system replace's the City's old "Code Red" system.
The Office aims to get all City residents registered "to ensure that all Baltimore City Residents, Business and visitors stay informed."
Here's how you can get registered:
- Visit our website: emergency.baltimorecity.gov and click on the Red Alert Banner that says – "Click here to subscribe to BMORE Alert – Provided by Everbridge! Baltimore City’s Mass Notification System!"
- TEXT BMOREALERT to 888777, and you will receive a direct clickable link that you can use to sign-up.
- Or visit: https://member.everbridge.net/311440963535053/new to register!