City launches BMORE Alert registration campaign

The City's Office of Emergency Management wants Baltimore residents to register for mass notification alerts.

The BMORE Alert, provided through Everbridge, will send out alerts in the event of an emergency, critical events, hazardous incidents and recovery efforts.

The new system replace's the City's old "Code Red" system.

The Office aims to get all City residents registered "to ensure that all Baltimore City Residents, Business and visitors stay informed."

Here's how you can get registered:

