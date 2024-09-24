City finance department tightens security after ex worker convicted of accepting bribes

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City's Department of Finance is increasing cyber security measures after a former employee was federally convicted of taking bribes from property owners subjected to annual tax sale auctions.

According to the Baltimore Inspector General, the department lacked audit logs and certain security database features leaving them vulnerable to manipulation.

For seven-years Joseph Gillespie worked in the City's Revenue Collections Department, where he had access to the real property records database.

Federal prosecutors said Gillespie often dealt with residents who owed fines or else faced losing their property.

In exchange for 10 to 15 percent of what the fines were, Gillespie would either mark the outstanding balance as paid, or postpone the due date, which in turn stopped property liens from going into effect.

In total, it's estimated Gillespie collected $250,000 in bribes costing the City approximately $1,250,000.

Gillespie resigned from his position on April 30. He's scheduled to be sentenced December 9.

To prevent future breaches, City Finance Director Michael Mocksten said the department's implementing a new automated real property tax system that could go into effect in October 2025.

In the meantime, Mocksten listed a series of interim measures taken to tighten security.