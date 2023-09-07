City employees can get up to $10,000 to buy home in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is expanding its incentives for employees to buy a home in the city.

City of Baltimore workers who buy a home in most of the city's neighborhoods can now get $10,000 toward their down payment and closing costs. Those who buy into neighborhoods with more competitive housing markets and homeownership rates can get a $5,000 incentive, and the mayor announced that the Employee Homeownership Program will be unlimited for a year, through September 2024.

Are you a Baltimore City Employee? Thinking of buying a home? Receive up to $10,000 to purchase a home in Baltimore City with the newly enhanced Baltimore City Employee Homeownership Program. pic.twitter.com/ZfhPRPEvNb — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) September 6, 2023

Baltimore City employs about 13,000 people.

The administration describes 205 of the city's neighborhoods as the "most affordable," being eligible for the $10,000 incentive.

Scott's administration also noted that Scott himself just became a first-time homebuyer in the city a few months ago, and that city government has put $9.7 million toward programs supporting "middle neighborhoods," which are described as "stable and diverse... neither exceedingly affluent nor distressed."

It's part of an overall $100 million from federal COVID-related funds that the city has dedicated to housing.

Annie Milli, executive director of Live Baltimore, said in a statement: