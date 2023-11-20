City discusses bill requiring affordable housing units in subsidized buildings

BALTIMORE, MD — For nearly a year, the Baltimore City Council has been working on a bill to bring more inclusive housing units to the city.

Councilor Odette Ramos introduced the bill.

"What this does is actually make sure that we are insistent, strategic, intentional about starting to erase the effect of the racist housing policies that we have today," said Ramos.

The inclusive housing bill requires buildings with at least 20 units that is receiving government subsidies to make 10% of those units for people who are low income.

The city defines that in the bill currently as those making 60% of the median area income or less.

Which comes out to about $53,000 for a family of two or $67,000 for a family of four.

Council President Nick Mosby supports the bill but plans to put two amendments before the council at tonight's meeting.

He pointed out the shortfalls of the city's previous inclusionary housing bill.

"In 17 years it's only produced like 34 inclusionary housing units throughout the city of Baltimore. When you compare that to our sister cities it's just completely unacceptable," said Council President Mosby.

The mayor's office has raised concern over the potential cost of the bill to the city, especially without a set end date.

There is also concern that the bill may be considered unconstitutional if the subsidy for the affordable units that the city provides is capped at just over $1,400.

"While my administration has expressed fiscal concerns with the latest version of this bill and there are a lot of conversations that will need to happen to operationalize this bill in practice. This bill is a big step to inclusionary in Baltimore," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Before today's meeting the Baltimore Inclusionary Housing coalition held a meeting in front of city hall asking that there wouldn't be any amendments to councilor Ramos' bill.