City Council advances bill prohibiting tobacco products in city stadiums

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Council advanced a bill Monday that would prohibit all tobacco products in city stadiums.

Officials say the measure is a crucial tool for protecting Baltimore's youth from addictive, cancer-causing products, particularly student-athletes.

The Baltimore Orioles backed the bill, stating they always supported tobacco-free living.

“As an organization, our top priority is to ensure that we are always doing what is best for our club and our community,” said Orioles Executive Vice President of Public Affairs, Kerry Watson. “That is why, after numerous conversations with our front office, coaching staff, and city officials, we have made the decision to support the City’s ban of tobacco products at stadiums throughout Baltimore.”

If Mayor Brandon Scott signs the bill, Baltimore will be the 17th other Major League Baseball teams whose stadiums are tobacco-free.

The bill was sponsored by Councilman Kristerfer Burnett and passed unanimously.

“This legislation demonstrates a strong commitment on and off the field to the health of Baltimore’s fans, especially the youngest generation. Whether it’s a little league game in Irvington Park, a football game at Morgan State, or another Orioles playoff run at Camden Yards, this policy will create healthy environments and ensure we’re modeling healthy behaviors for our youth. This bill codifies Baltimore’s commitment to help its citizens live long, fulfilling, tobacco-free lives,” said Kevin O’Flaherty, director of Advocacy for the Northeast Region at Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.