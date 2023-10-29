Watch Now
City Black Knights claim a 44-6 victory over Polytech

Posted at 10:42 PM, Oct 28, 2023
BALTIMORE — The tradition lives on. One of Maryland's oldest high school rivals, City College and Polytech, went head-to-head on the gridiron Saturday at Morgan State's Hughes Stadium.

In this year's grudge match, the City Black Knights maintained their streak with a 44-6 win over Poly.

There was a ton of buzz leading up to the Saturday afternoon game, even finding its way inside the Baltimore Ravens locker room with City grad Malik Hamm.

"You know, of course, City always wins," said the outside linebacker. "It's always fun for me being an alumni (alumnus) of City. If you went to Poly, I feel bad. All in all, it's just something positive for the city."

This is the first game between the two teams since last year's postgame fight that led to disciplinary action and caused both teams to be suspended from the playoffs.

Despite the 134-year-old rivalry, it's all positive vibes this year.

