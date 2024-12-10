City 311 line now accepts complaints for misparked e-bikes

BALTIMORE — Have you ever walked or driven around Baltimore and noticed e-bikes/scooters left in random places?

Apparently it's an ongoing issue the City is looking to address.

On Monday the Department of Transportation opened a special 311 associated line for residents to report misparked e-bikes/scooters.

Once a complaint is made through 311, the City says companies like Lime and Spin have 24 hours to correct the issue, despite there being no penalty if they don't

"Our focus right now is on collaborating with the permit holders to ensure they understand the expectations and have solid processes in place to address the service requests as they come in," a DOT spokesperson told WMAR-2 News.

DOT says the initiative itself is aimed at improving resident safety.

"The goal of this initiative is to increase safety for all residents, including those renting vehicles, sharing the sidewalk, and using the road."

Some of the more common occurrences include e-bikes/scooters blocking sidewalks, bus stops, building entrances, and being discarded on private property.

So far in 2024, more than 1.4 million trips have been taken on scooters/e-bikes in Baltimore City.

Each is equipped with a GPS pin helping to determine its location.

Spin and Lime offer discounts for riders parking in designated corrals listed on their apps.