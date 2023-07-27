'Cirque Italia' takes you on a magical dream adventure under the big top

HANOVER — A unique experience for the whole family this weekend at Arundel Mills.

'Cirque Italia' is bringing its death defying acts and astounding acrobatics to Hanover.

The show is about a 1950s obsessed adolescent who falls asleep and dreams of living in the that era.

The show features performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and many other countries. You can see master jugglers, low wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, wild trampoline antics, and even a wheel of death!

The show takes place in the Arundel Mills parking lot under the white and blue big top tent.

They'll perform seven shows this weekend.

July 27: Thursday: 7:30pm

July 28: Friday: 7:30pm

July 29: Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

July 30: Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm

For more information, including how to get tickets click here.

