Cirque du Soleil goes country in Charm City

Cirque du Soleil's first country-themed show is coming to Baltimore!
The Hippodrome Theater is hosting the high-flying production with acrobatics and aerial acts.
'Songblazers' pays tribute to country music legends and rising stars in the industry.
There's 29 artists from 13 countries performing dozens of well-known songs from 1857 to some newer hits.
Between the eye-catching acts, there's a story of two musicians coming together to take a journey through country music.
"We end up at an old barn dance; we're singing a few different songs trying to make the perfect song,” says Steve Ray Ladson, vocalist and banjo player.
“We get a little carried away; we got a little superstar thing going on, but it all goes back to humble beginnings.”
"Some of the songs, I don't want to give away the big ones, but achy breaky heart, wagon wheel, Tennessee whiskey, says Laura-Ann Chong” of the Cirque du Soleil entertainment group.
“There's a whole mashup section in the show. It's such a fun time."
The production runs from December 20th through the 29th.
