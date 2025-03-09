Cicada season is coming

Watch Now
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Adult cicadas and cicada nymphs cover a low plant, Monday, May 17, 2021, at Woodend Sanctuary and Mansion, in Chevy Chase, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Scientists anticipate trillions of cicadas to emerge in 2025, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

Maryland is expected to see just one of the two broods this spring, Brood 14, though neighboring West Virginia and Virginia are also anticipating the appearance of Brood 1.

According to Dr. John Cooley, a cicada expert, the bugs tend to come out just before the trees start to be fully leafed.

The Farmer's Almanac, which is predicting cooler temperatures through April, expects the cicadas to come out in mid-May.

Cicadas are also not harmful to humans or gardens, even if the sound they make or their presence can be annoying.

