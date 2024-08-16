Watch Now
CIAA offering discounted tickets for tournament with 'Summer Sizzler' promo

Lamont Williams/WMAR
The CIAA men's and women's basketball tournaments are being played inside Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena
BALTIMORE — Get them before they run out!

Tickets for February's CIAA tournament are now on sale at a discounted price.

The tournament is hosting a "Summer Sizzler" sale where tickets are $100 off for all session general admission sales, using promo code SUMMER100.

This sale is from August 15- September 1.

The CIAA basketball tournament is oldest Historically Black College and University conference in the country.

RELATED: The CIAA: 'Where athletics began for HBCUs'

Next year's event will be from February 25- March 1.

To get tickets, click here.

