CIAA Basketball Tournament tips off February 26 at CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE — The CIAA Basketball Tournament is back and better than ever.

College hoops returns to Baltimore on February 26th and will run through March 3rd at the CFG Bank Arena.

This year will mark the 79th year of the tournament and its 4th year in Baltimore.

Events apart of the tournament include Fan Fest, step shows, parties, Career Expo, Education Day, and performances from artists such as DJ Jazzy Jeff and Rakim.

"The CIAA is a week-long celebration of Black excellence and HBCU culture that brings together student athletes, coaches, sports fans, celebrities and the business community,” said Al Hutchinson, President and CEO of Visit Baltimore. “We are excited to celebrate the tournament's 4th year in Baltimore and hope to see both out-of-town fans and our local community experience the championship games and all the community events happening during the week."

The tournament will feature 26 games, which will all be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ with the championship games also being shown on ESPNU.

For more information on the tournament, click here.