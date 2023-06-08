CIAA announces extension of basketball tournament in Baltimore through 2026

BALTIMORE — The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is extending its run in Baltimore following a successful tournament run in 2023.

Mayor Brandon Scott, Visit Baltimore and the State of Maryland came together to make this announcement.

The most recent tournament run took place from Feb. 21-26 at the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena.

“We are proud that the CIAA Tournament will call Baltimore home for the next three years. The tournament belongs in Charm City,” said Maryland Governor Wes Moore. “In order for this to be Maryland’s decade, it needs to be Baltimore’s time. Each year, this tournament is our opportunity to showcase what our state has to offer, bring people to Maryland, and drive economic growth.”

The 2023 tournament had about 38,450 fans in attendance during the 22 basketball games.

What is now the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association began as the Colored Intercollegiate Athletic Association, which was founded 111 years ago.

It is a collection of Historically Black Colleges and Universities that has stood the test of time.

Known as the oldest Black athletic conference, the event brought in a total of $29.6 million to Baltimore in 2023.