Church closings raises anxiety among churchgoers in Baltimore City and County

BALTIMORE — Churchgoers all over Baltimore City and County are anxious.
Their places of worship that they’ve known all of their lives may be closing forever.
The plan to close these chapels has been proposed as a result of attendance drops and the increasing cost of maintenance.
Although some of these buildings are closing, the church itself resides in the hearts of the people.
Congregations would be merged.
There will be community meetings/public forums held to discuss proposed merger sites
One will happen this Thursday, April 25th, at Archbishop Curly High School. This will be followed by another meeting on Tuesday, April 30th, that will take place at Our Lady of Victory.
Below is the list of the proposed sites and mergers that will be discussed at Archbishop Curley High School at 6:30 p.m.
Basilica of the Assumption
(Immaculate Conception, Baltimore, parish territory added)
East Baltimore Parish
Seated at St. Francis Xavier with St. Ignatius territory added. Parishes merging:
St. Francis Xavier
St. Ann
St. Wenceslaus
Near East Parish
Seated at St. Leo the Great. St. Patrick Hispanic ministry moves to Highlandtown Mosaic Parish. Parishes merging:
St. Leo the Great
St. Patrick
St. Vincent de Paul
Canton Parish (mosaic)
Seated at St. Casimir. Parishes merging:
St. Casimir
St. Elizabeth of Hungary
Highlandtown Parish (mosaic)
Seated at Sacred Heart of Jesus with Hispanic ministry and additional worship site at Holy Rosary with Hispanic and Polish ministry. Parishes merging:
Sacred Heart of Jesus
Holy Rosary
Our Lady of Pompei
Bayview Parish (radiating)
Seated at Our Lady of Fatima with Hispanic ministry. Parishes merging:
Our Lady of Fatima
Dundalk Parish (mosaic)
Seated at Our Lady of Hope. Parishes merging:
Our Lady of Hope
Sacred Heart of Mary
St. Luke
St. Rita
Essex Parish (mosaic)
Seated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel with Hispanic ministry. Parishes merging:
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
St. Clare
Far Northeast Parish (radiating)
Seated at Church of the Annunciation with additional worship site at St. Michael the Archangel with Hispanic ministry. Parishes merging:
Church of the Annunciation
St. Michael the Archangel
St. Clement Mary Hofbauer
Far North Parish
Seated at Immaculate Heart of Mary. Parishes merging:
Immaculate Heart of Mary
St. Thomas More
Cathedral of Mary Our Queen
Seated at the Cathedral with Filipino ministry. Parishes merging:
Cathedral of Mary Our Queen
Shrine of the Sacred Heart
St. Pius X
St. Thomas Aquinas
Near Northeast Parish (radiating)
Seated at St. Matthew. Parishes merging:
St. Matthew
Blessed Sacrament
Most Precious Blood
Shrine of the Little Flower
St. Anthony of Padua
St. Dominic
St. Francis of Assisi
St. Mary of the Assumption
Charles North Parish (radiating)
Seated at Ss. Philip and James with campus ministry at JHU/MICA. Parishes merging:
Ss. Philip and James
Corpus Christi
Near Northwest Parish (mosaic)
Seated at St. Ambrose. Parishes merging:
St. Ambrose
Far Northwest Parish (mosaic)
Seated at New All Saints. Parishes merging:
New All Saints
St. Cecilia
Immaculate Conception, Baltimore
West Baltimore Parish (radiating)
Seated at St. Bernardine with additional worship site at a second to-be-determined location (St. Peter Claver to remain open temporarily). Parishes merging:
St. Bernardine
St. Peter Claver
St. Edward
St. Gregory the Great
St. Pius V
part of Transfiguration Catholic Community
Southwest Baltimore Parish (mosaic)
Seated at St. Agnes. Parishes merging:
St. Agnes
Our Lady of Victory
St. Benedict
St. Joseph’s Monastery
St. William of York
South Baltimore Parish (mosaic)
Seated at Holy Cross with additional worship site at Transfiguration. Parishes merging:
Holy Cross
St. Mary Star of the Sea
Our Lady of Good Counsel
part of Transfiguration Catholic Community
Curtis Bay / Cherry Hill Parish (radiating)
Sited at St. Rose of Lima and additional worship site at Cherry Hill Town Center. Parishes merging:
St. Rose of Lima
St. Athanasius
St. Veronica
Personal Parishes:
St. Alphonsus Liguori
St. Ignatius