Church closings raises anxiety among churchgoers in Baltimore City and County

BALTIMORE — Churchgoers all over Baltimore City and County are anxious.

Their places of worship that they’ve known all of their lives may be closing forever.

The plan to close these chapels has been proposed as a result of attendance drops and the increasing cost of maintenance.

Although some of these buildings are closing, the church itself resides in the hearts of the people.

Congregations would be merged.

There will be community meetings/public forums held to discuss proposed merger sites

One will happen this Thursday, April 25th, at Archbishop Curly High School. This will be followed by another meeting on Tuesday, April 30th, that will take place at Our Lady of Victory.

Below is the list of the proposed sites and mergers that will be discussed at Archbishop Curley High School at 6:30 p.m.

Basilica of the Assumption

(Immaculate Conception, Baltimore, parish territory added)

East Baltimore Parish

Seated at St. Francis Xavier with St. Ignatius territory added. Parishes merging:

St. Francis Xavier

St. Ann

St. Wenceslaus

Near East Parish

Seated at St. Leo the Great. St. Patrick Hispanic ministry moves to Highlandtown Mosaic Parish. Parishes merging:

St. Leo the Great

St. Patrick

St. Vincent de Paul

Canton Parish (mosaic)

Seated at St. Casimir. Parishes merging:

St. Casimir

St. Elizabeth of Hungary

Highlandtown Parish (mosaic)

Seated at Sacred Heart of Jesus with Hispanic ministry and additional worship site at Holy Rosary with Hispanic and Polish ministry. Parishes merging:

Sacred Heart of Jesus

Holy Rosary

Our Lady of Pompei

Bayview Parish (radiating)

Seated at Our Lady of Fatima with Hispanic ministry. Parishes merging:

Our Lady of Fatima

Dundalk Parish (mosaic)

Seated at Our Lady of Hope. Parishes merging:

Our Lady of Hope

Sacred Heart of Mary

St. Luke

St. Rita

Essex Parish (mosaic)

Seated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel with Hispanic ministry. Parishes merging:

Our Lady of Mount Carmel

St. Clare

Far Northeast Parish (radiating)

Seated at Church of the Annunciation with additional worship site at St. Michael the Archangel with Hispanic ministry. Parishes merging:

Church of the Annunciation

St. Michael the Archangel

St. Clement Mary Hofbauer

Far North Parish

Seated at Immaculate Heart of Mary. Parishes merging:

Immaculate Heart of Mary

St. Thomas More

Cathedral of Mary Our Queen

Seated at the Cathedral with Filipino ministry. Parishes merging:

Cathedral of Mary Our Queen

Shrine of the Sacred Heart

St. Pius X

St. Thomas Aquinas

Near Northeast Parish (radiating)

Seated at St. Matthew. Parishes merging:

St. Matthew

Blessed Sacrament

Most Precious Blood

Shrine of the Little Flower

St. Anthony of Padua

St. Dominic

St. Francis of Assisi

St. Mary of the Assumption

Charles North Parish (radiating)

Seated at Ss. Philip and James with campus ministry at JHU/MICA. Parishes merging:

Ss. Philip and James

Corpus Christi

Near Northwest Parish (mosaic)

Seated at St. Ambrose. Parishes merging:

St. Ambrose

Far Northwest Parish (mosaic)

Seated at New All Saints. Parishes merging:

New All Saints

St. Cecilia

Immaculate Conception, Baltimore

West Baltimore Parish (radiating)

Seated at St. Bernardine with additional worship site at a second to-be-determined location (St. Peter Claver to remain open temporarily). Parishes merging:

St. Bernardine

St. Peter Claver

St. Edward

St. Gregory the Great

St. Pius V

part of Transfiguration Catholic Community

Southwest Baltimore Parish (mosaic)

Seated at St. Agnes. Parishes merging:

St. Agnes

Our Lady of Victory

St. Benedict

St. Joseph’s Monastery

St. William of York

South Baltimore Parish (mosaic)

Seated at Holy Cross with additional worship site at Transfiguration. Parishes merging:

Holy Cross

St. Mary Star of the Sea

Our Lady of Good Counsel

part of Transfiguration Catholic Community

Curtis Bay / Cherry Hill Parish (radiating)

Sited at St. Rose of Lima and additional worship site at Cherry Hill Town Center. Parishes merging:

St. Rose of Lima

St. Athanasius

St. Veronica

Personal Parishes:

St. Alphonsus Liguori

St. Ignatius