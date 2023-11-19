Christmas Village returns to light up the Inner Harbor during preview weekend

BALTIMORE — It's the most wonderful time of the year and Baltimore is lighting up the Inner Harbor in celebration.

This weekend the Christmas Village returned to show just a glimpse of what it will be offering.

Different foods and drinks were offered from many vendors and there were a bunch of guests, including Baltimore City council member Eric Costello.

Christmas Village kicked off the holiday season with its official tree lighting ceremony.

The events began Saturday and will run through Sunday, November 19, concluding at 8:00 p.m.

Christmas Village will officially open for the season on Thanksgiving Day and will remain open until Christmas Eve.